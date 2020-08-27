Bellevue engages GBF Mining to develop WA gold project

Bellevue Gold has appointed Macmahon Group company GBF Mining to complete stage one of development at the Bellevue gold project in Western Australia.

Stage one of the works at the project, which is 400 kilometres north west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, includes constructing a portal to enable large-scale mining equipment to access historical underground workings.

The portal will link up with the existing decline and also enable construction of underground drilling platforms, accelerating infill and exploration drilling.

This will not only accelerate exploration but also reduce costs at the site and allow for a low-capital intensive restart to operations.

Bellevue managing director Steve Parsons said starting early works at the site is part of the company’s strategy to push ahead with project development in conjunction with exploration and resource growth programs.

“We are advancing early stage development work such as preliminary surface infrastructure and the decline in parallel with mining studies and exploration because that will maximise our ability to create value for shareholders as quickly as possible,” Parsons said.

“Our strategy is aimed at capitalising on the strong gold price by starting production as soon as commercially and technically possible while at the same time, continuing to grow and upgrade the resource.

“We believe that combination will deliver the most upside for Bellevue shareholders in the shortest time.”

The Bellevue project boasts a 2.3-million-ounce resource at 10 grams per tonne of gold, including an indicated resource of 860,000 ounces at 11.6 grams per tonne of gold.

This in turn hosts a high-grade core of 480,000 ounces at 15.5 grams per tonne of gold, with the mineral resource open in all directions.