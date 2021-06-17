Bellevue confirms high-grade gold at WA site

Bellevue Gold has cemented the high-grade potential of its namesake gold project in Western Australia following the latest drilling program at the site.

According to a company statement, the grade control drilling program at the Tribune lode was conducted on a 10-metre x 10-metre grid and returned intersections grading up to 176.6 grams of gold per tonne.

“The drilling has confirmed a near vertical and laterally continuous high-grade lode in the southern end of the Tribune pit,” Bellevue stated.

“Pleasingly, there is exceptional continuity of the grade and geology at the lode in the early drilling which reinforces the company’s confidence in the robust nature of the resource model.

“The company is maintaining its strategy of de-risking the project through underground development, underground drilling and grade control drilling, while continuing resource growth drilling from both surface and underground to seek to grow the global resources and reserves.

“Underground development continues ahead of schedule with more than 2km of development completed.”

Bellevue has two rigs exclusively drilling grade control at Tribune, one of which is dedicated to the open pit areas and the other to the early underground development areas.

Step-out and infill drilling is ongoing at both the Marceline and Deacon North lodes.

Bellevue managing director Steve Parsons commented: “These results provide more firm evidence that not only is the Bellevue mineralisation exceptionally high grade, but it also exhibits strong continuity.”

“Whilst expected, the continuity is highly valuable because it helps underpin the de-risking and the successful development of the project.”

The Bellevue Gold Project is situated 400 kilometres northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and sits within a high-grade gold and nickel district on the Wiluna-Norseman gold belt.

Bellevue is within 100 kilometres of numerous producing gold mines and in close proximity to world-class nickel mines.