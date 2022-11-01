Bellevue camp designed with wellness as priority

Bellevue Gold’s new 343-person camp at its namesake project in Western Australia has been designed with the mental health and wellbeing of its occupants as priorities.

The completion of the camp, along with the other strong progress being made on site, positions Bellevue for production in the second half of CY2023.

Bellevue managing director Steve Parsons said this now ensured that the company could continue to run on time and on budget.

“The camp design and key features were based on feedback from staff to ensure it meets their requirements for a modern, safe, comfortable and healthy environment. This will also benefit the company because it will help us to attract and retain staff,” he said.

The completed camp will allow for the increased staffing levels for Bellevue and its contractors in the ramp-up to production in a new purpose-built modern facility.

Bellevue placed a high priority on mental health and wellbeing during the camp design, incorporating a dependable high-speed Wi-Fi network and phone access to ensure site-based employees can communicate with their families, a large modern gym, sports court and other recreational facilities.

Particular attention was paid to lighting design and resident safety, while the layout was aimed at minimising noise and disturbance, ensuring the camp is safe and inclusive.

The dry mess includes state-of-the-art cooking facilities and rooms are 20 per cent bigger than the industry standard to provide increased levels of comfort for camp residents.