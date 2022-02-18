BCI marks construction milestone at Mardie

BCI Minerals has begun main construction at its Mardie salt and potash project in Western Australia, beginning a two-year journey to first salt sales.

BCI received several secondary approvals allowing construction to begin, including for a mining proposal, Part V Works approval and all necessary Aboriginal Heritage approvals.

BCI managing director Alwyn Vorster recognised the importance of the moment.

“This is a historic milestone for BCI and the culmination of four years’ work by our dedicated team,” he said.

“We aim to complete construction of pond 1 and fill it with seawater within six months, which will represents the commencement of production and keep us on track to achieve first sale sales in late 2024.”

The main construction will involve a 100km² evaporation pond and crystalliser system, two processing plants and a new export facility.

BCI aims to export 5.35 million tonnes of salt per annum and 140,000 tonnes of sulphate of potash fertiliser per annum.

The project will be driven on pillars of sustainability through its inexhaustible seawater resource and 99 per cent sun and wind energy.

Ramp up of activities is expected to fill the 200-bed Mardie village, before McNally Group expands the capacity to 400 beds.

It is expected to take three weeks to fill pond 1, during the third quarter of 2022, with pond 2 to follow closely after.

By the final quarter of 2022, 40 gigalitres of seawater will have been pumped into the initial two ponds, with the remaining seven ponds filling by the end of 2023.

While gravity will initially drive the inflow of seawater to ponds 1 and 2, a $16 million contract with Ertech’s Geomarine business will maintain the inflow thereafter.

Mardie’s main pump structure will be represented by six 3000-litre-per-second pumps, with the aim for the primary seawater pump station to pump 160 gigalitres of water into BCI’s evaporation ponds each year.