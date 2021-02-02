Barminco contract at Agnew extended to 2023

Gold Fields has awarded a $200 million contract extension to Barminco for underground mining at the Agnew gold mine in Western Australia.

The underground miner has been operating at Agnew since 2010, and will continue to provide full underground mining services due to an increase in development and production physicals on site.

Mark Norwell, managing director and chief executive of Barminco’s parent company Perenti Global, said the company was delighted to be extending its relationship with its long-standing client, Gold Fields.

“Part of our 2025 group strategy is to organically grow this part of our business,” Norwell said.

“The recent achievements of Barminco in this regard are a result of the strong relationships we share with our clients and the value we create for them through our world class underground mining capabilities.”

Perenti Mining chief executive Paul Muller said the company was pleased to be supporting Gold Fields with its increased development and production requirements.

“This extension will take our current term out to December 2023,” he said.

Gold Fields produces over 250,000 ounces of gold a year at Agnew.

The gold is sourced from two underground operations and processed via a carbon-in-pulp plant at the mine.

The first mine, Waroonga, is accessed via a decline that extends to more than 1300 metres below the surface, with the stopes mined by sub-level stoping and backfilled by Barminco.

The contractor conducts long-hole stoping of three lodes for the second underground mine, Lawlers.