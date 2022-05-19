Badja Project takes flight for Emu

The Badja Project in Western Australia has continued to deliver on its significant gold prospectivity for owner Emu, after a major reverse circulation and aircore drilling program.

The company said the results highlighted a continuation of high-grade gold intercepted at depth in the north-plunging ore shoot of the historic Gnows Nest Mine near Yalgoo.

The program confirmed the Flying Emu prospect discovery with RC drilling intercepting broad gold mineralisation hosted in quartz veining within sheared mafics in a mafic-sedimentary sequence.

The Flying Emu prospect is located along the same geological and structural controls that define the Monte Cristo and Watertank Hill.

The program also tested anomalous tungsten zones located to the west of the Monte Cristo prospect along the prospective granite-greenstone contact.

All samples from the drilling have been dispatched to Nagrom Laboratories for assessment and results are expected to be released progressively over the next 8-10 weeks.