Babylon secures BHP Nickel West contract expansion

Babylon Pump & Power has secured an expanded dewatering services and power generation contract with BHP Nickel West.

Babylon has been providing dewatering services to BHP since 2018 and will expand its equipment and services provision to BHP for a further three years.

The contract extends Babylon’s services to BHP from February 1 2020 to January 31 2023.

Babylon expects the contract expansion to contribute a revenue of approximately $9 million over the three-year term.

“Babylon’s board is grateful for the confidence BHP has placed in Babylon and looks forward to continuing its strong and positive working relationship with BHP,” the company stated in an ASX announcement.

Previously, Babylon has supplied power generation equipment to BHP’s Mining Area C Surplus Water Pipeline project in the Pilbara iron ore mine site.

It has also provided rental dewatering equipment to an open pit nickel and a gold mine in Western Australia for CSIRO’s carbon capture and storage research development and demonstration project.

The company, which has head offices in Perth and Mackay, provides rental equipment, repair services, diesel maintenance and rebuild and project support to the mining, industrial and oil and gas sectors.