Avanade has the X factor

Avanade, the digital innovator across the Microsoft ecosystem, is set to drive digital transformation and growth across the resources industry with the establishment of its Avanade Data Hub (Industry X) in Perth.

The hub aims to help the oil and gas, mining and asset-intensive firms improve its capabilities in sustainability and carbon management, new ways of working, operational and cost efficiency, health and safety.

The hub will be a centre of excellence that provides the talent, skills and industry knowledge to deliver end-to-end, connected and intelligent solutions (also known as ‘Industry X’) on the Microsoft platform.

The Industry X solutions will enable firms to harness the power of data with emerging technologies such as IoT, Digital Twins and AI, create and enhance experiences with augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as define new operating models.

The Avanade Data Hub is committed towards growing the local tech talent pool, combating Australia’s technology skills shortage, and improving diversity within the technology sector.

With plans to expand its local team to over 100 specialised technology people, Avanade will be recruiting and training early career talent, people from outside the tech industry, and individuals returning to work after a long break.

The hub in Perth joins Avanade’s growing network of offices, hubs and digital innovation studios in Australia at Adelaide (engineering hub), Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, and Sydney.