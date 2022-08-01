Automation helps combat operator fatigue

Mining company Mineral Resources (MinRes), along with automation specialist Hexagon, has successfully tested technology on private haulage roads at its Yilgarn operations in Western Australia, which involved three triple-trailer road trains each carrying loads of 300 tonnes.

Only the lead road train in the platoon requires a driver in the cabin.

MinRes chief executive for mining services Mike Grey said the autonomous haulage solution removed safety risks associated with driver fatigue, had the ability to seamlessly service a variety of satellite pits that might shift over time (a challenge for more traditional rail haulage) and could potentially unlock deposits that would previously have been considered economically unviable.

“As we get ready for the Ashburton Hub Iron Ore Project and look to unlock stranded tonnes of iron ore, our autonomous road trains will be the vital link between the pit and the port,” he said.

“As the first of its kind in the world, it opens up new opportunities for us, as we can trial the technology ourselves before offering it to our Tier 1 customers.”

Hexagon is also the Australian installer of Guardvant technology that is used to monitor driver fatigue and enhance the safety of workers operating machinery that frequently weigh in the hundreds of tonnes when loaded up, and which are often worth millions of dollars.

Collie-based Premier Coal introduced the Guardvant system to on-site machinery in 2020 in recognition of the problems posed by fatigue during night and 12-hour shifts.

Premier Coal Health and Safety advisor Jamie Wood said a camera sits on the dash continually looking at the operator and that camera has its own algorithms.

“It looks for set points of eye moment, head movement and general body movement throughout the whole shift and then has set points for different triggers,” he said.

“For things like eye closure and distraction events, or if the operator is looking away for a period of times, it will send them an alert to wake them up or to remind them to look forward.”