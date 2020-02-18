Australian universities to offer fresh mining-related courses

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) has partnered with Australian universities to develop career pathways into the mining industry.

The MCA plans to invest over $1 million into new university programs to create the professionals the mining sector needs in the future.

MCA chief executive Tania Constable said almost 80 per cent of jobs in Australian mining would be enhanced or redesigned due to technology within the next five years.

In an industry-first, Curtin University and University of Queensland will offer a micro-credential package as an online professional certificate in foundations of modern mining.

This consists of six individual short courses and breaks out from the restrictive environments of higher education.

Curtin University also intends to pilot an overhauled undergraduate curriculum in mining engineering, involving extensive consultation with industry and community partners.

Central Queensland University and the University of Southern Queensland are also set to refresh the associate degree of engineering to build trade qualified paraprofessionals in engineering-related industries, including the resource sector.

“MCA members are increasingly seeking a broader range of professionals, like data scientists, to complement the traditional professionals base,” MCA chief executive Tania Constable said.

“Modern mining is high tech and requires highly skilled people. Drone operators, virtual reality researcher, robotics technician and artificial intelligence developer are all jobs in Australia’s mining industry today.

The $1 million investment is part of the $65 million of MCA member investment into minerals-related programs at Australian universities since 2000.