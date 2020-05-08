Australian Potash receives EPA approval for Lake Wells

The Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has backed Australian Potash to start minor and preliminary works at its Lake Wells sulphate of potash project.

The company is focusing on a number of works to the Eastern Goldfields site, including upgrading the camp access track for better durability.

Construction of an extra three tracks will be undertaken to prepare for future civil and construction works related to future development of the site’s bore field and pre-concentration pond, while a construction village will also be built with a range of essential facilities such as accomodation camp, fuel storage and a wastewater treatment plant.

Development for multiple borrow areas to source material for the works will also be included.

According to Australian Potash managing director and chief executive officer Matt Shackleton, the EPA approval provides another step in furthering the Lake Wells SOP project.

“As flagged in recent announcements, we are very pleased to advise further progress in the approvals pathway for the Lake Wells SOP project.

“Our team has been working closely with the EPA to ensure all aspects of the proposed LSOP development meet or exceed required standards for the protection of the broader environment at Lake Wells.

“The LSOP’s environmental review document (ERD) is now at stage 3 of the four stage EPA assessment process.

“Concurrently, the company applied to proceed with what are referred to as minor and preliminary works.

“The EPA is willing to grant this approval ahead of its recommendations to the Minister for Environment on the full development, when a company can demonstrate responsible, recoverable and minimal impact on the environment, of these works.

The Lake Wells SOP project is expected to have a 30-year mine life and produce 150,000 tonnes per annum of premium grade SOP, according to the site’s definitive feasibility study (DFS).