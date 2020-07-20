Australian Potash heads for Asia through Lake Wells offtake agreement

Australian Potash has inked an agreement with Mitsui & Co to supply 30,000 tonnes a year of K-Brite sulphate of potash (SOP) from the Lake Wells SOP project in Western Australia.

The offtake program involves a five-year agreement with Mitsui & Co, one of the world’s largest trading and investment companies, and includes the option for a three-year extension.

Mitsui & Co will distribute Australian Potash’s K-Brite product through Asia, excluding China.

The new deal marks Australian Potash’s third agreement in the offtake program, which is made up of 100,000 tonnes per annum of offtake to be distributed throughout Australia, New Zealand, China and Asia.