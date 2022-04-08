Australian Mining recognises Women in Industry

The Women in Industry Awards presentation evening was held in Melbourne last night in recognition of the outstanding women in the industrials sector.

Australian Mining partnered with the Women in Industry Awards to acknowledge the exceptional women who have achieved success through their invaluable leadership, innovation and commitment to their sector.

These distinguished awards serve as an opportunity to recognise the hard work and dedication of women in male-dominated industries such as mining, road transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail and infrastructure.

Not only the winners and nominees, but all women that work in these industries deserve to know that their commitment, diligence and exceptionalism are being appreciated – the Women in Industry Awards aim to achieve just that.

Notably, Engineers Australia Chief Executive Officer Bronwyn Evans received both Woman of the Year and Excellence in Engineering awards, being a testament to her particular achievements, excellence and contribution to the engineering sector.

In accepting the award, Evans said there was still more that needs to be done to increase the number of women in industry.

“Nights like tonight are important so we can celebrate our successes. However, we still need to have difficult conversations about education, bias, assumptions and missed opportunities for women in industry,” she said.

“We know we will have succeeded when women are represented 50 per cent top to bottom. I urge all of us here tonight to use our profiles and our influence to be role models and to be champions for the amazing women who are joining our industries and professions.”

In 2014 and 2015, Evans was recognised as one of Australia’s Top 100 Most Influential Engineers.

She is an advocate for greater female representation in engineering and holds roles on boards and committees that aim to advance Australian innovation and manufacturing capability.

Category sponsor BAE Systems said they were especially proud to sponsor the Engineering in Excellence award.

“We have female engineers to thank for many of the world’s greatest innovations, yet they make up only 12 per cent of engineers employed in Australia. Awards such as these are important to not only celebrate achievement but to also provide inspiration to others to break down barriers and excel in the engineering industry”, they said.

Komatsu Mining Director of Strategy and Performance Christine Morris received the Excellence in Mining award sponsored by Wier Minerals, for her contribution and achievements within mining.

Weir said they were very excited and proud to support Women in Industry Awards’ Excellence in Mining category.

“The Women in Industry Awards align with Weir’s own global Inclusion & Diversity agenda to ensure we develop a culture where everyone’s voice is heard, and where we care for, respect and encourage each other, helping to champion gender equality within our business and our industry,” the company said.

BlueScope Steel manager of Health, Wellbeing and Innovation Stephanie O’Dwyer was recognised with the Safety Advocacy Award sponsored by BOC.

BOC said they have been proudly endorsing the Women in Industry Awards for the last seven years.

“BOC believes the Awards are an important event, and it’s critical companies continue to support the participation of women in industry and shine the light on the women who are true role models in leadership,” they said.

Other winners from the night included Jo Withford – Social Leader of the Year, Larissa Rose – Mentor of the Year, Megan McCracken – Industry Advocacy Award, Shay Chalmers – Excellence in Manufacturing, Catherine Baxter – Excellence in Transport, Lacey Webb – Business Development Success, and Monique Yap – Rising Star of the Year.