Australian Mining Prospect Awards tickets still available

The Prospect Awards, to be held in Perth for the first time in 2022, recognise the best in mining and mineral processing.

The Prospect Awards are the most esteemed and prestigious awards slate for the Australian resources sector. Tickets to this year’s event, to be held at the Pan Pacific Perth on Thursday November 17, are still available.

Mining has always been a part of Australia’s landscape, playing a major part in the development of this nation from its early days.

The sector remains vibrant and innovative, and for almost 20 years the Australian Mining Prospect Awards have been the only national awards program to stop, take a look at what the mining industry is doing, and reward those who are excelling and going above and beyond, recognising and rewarding innovation.

In 2022, the Prospect Awards will head to Perth for the first time, acknowledging the vibrancy and importance of the industry in Western Australia.

This year’s finalists represent the best of what the mining industry has to offer. There will be 10 awards presented at the gala dinner, each acknowledging mining excellence in areas from ranging from Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) application to community engagement.

Award categories

Indigenous and Community Engagement Award – sponsored by Schenck Process

This award recognises collaboration between Aboriginal-owned businesses and/or community organisations and mining and minerals processing companies operating within Australia.

Excellence in IIoT Application – sponsored by ifm

This recognises an outstanding implementation of IIoT that enhances mining and minerals processing operations.

Mine Project Success of the Year – sponsored by Epiroc

This award recognises a significant engineering and/or contract mining project that has been undertaken on a mine site.

Outstanding Mine Performance – sponsored by SEW Eurodrive

This award recognises a rock mine that is performing well and has carried out an innovative project, partnership, initiative or program.

Excellence in Environmental Management and Sustainability – sponsored by Metso Outotec

This award seeks to recognise a mine, company, or project that has developed or carried out an innovative, environmentally focused program to protect, preserve and/or rehabilitate the natural environment and improve sustainability and focuses on decarbonisation and/or reducing waste and/or waste emissions.

Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S – sponsored by Vocus

This award recognises a mine, company, or project that has developed or carried out a program that increased safety, removes risk, or cuts worker issues on a project or mine.

Discovery of the Year – sponsored by Bonfiglioli

This award celebrates a significant discovery at a greenfields or brownfields site.

Innovative Mining Solution – sponsored by Austmine

This award recognises a mine, company, or project that has developed a unique mining solution.

Project Lead of the Year – sponsored by Altra Motion

This award recognises an individual who has led a project or mine site to a successful outcome. This could be an internal project at a mine, or a project lead by a contract miner or supplier.

Safety Advocate of the Year – sponsored by Flexco

This award recognises an individual that is committed to ensuring safety – either for an individual site or company, or for the mining industry as a whole.

Visit the Australian Mining Prospect Awards website for more information.