Australian Mining boosts online engagement by 35%

Australian Mining has expanded a print model that has existed since 1908 with a digital presence that gained significant ground on the previous financial year.

In the 2019/20 fiscal year, Australian Mining garnered 4.78 million page views for its online industry news, a 35 per cent jump on the 3.5 million page views reached in the 2018/19 financial year.

This translates to roughly 400,000 page impressions every month.

The multi-platform publication has achieved significant growth on its social media platforms – Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter – advancing its social media engagement by a whopping 81 per cent altogether.

Trending topics for Australian Mining in the 2019/20 financial year included the impact of COVID-19 on mining companies, commodity prices and the wider resources industry; project updates from Tier 1 miners; and the latest mining equipment, services and industry development.

Readers were particularly engaged with articles on how the mining industry supported the nation throughout the pandemic. News about BHP and Rio Tinto’s job creations, economic stimulus for junior companies and continuity of mining operations all performed strongly.

Commodity price updates were not only on readers’ radars during COVID-19. Australian Mining also provided readers with information about other global events such as international trade tensions and Iran’s missile strike in early January.

There is a mixed spread of companies represented on Australian Mining, from major players such as BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group, down to emerging mining and exploration companies such as Middle Island Resources and Core Lithium.

This allows decision makers within the Australian resources sector to be informed of mining activity at all levels, from the newest mines being unearthed to those that are reaching the end of their mine life.