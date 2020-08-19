Australian Mines reaches carbon neutral milestone

Australian Mines has become the first mineral resources company to be certified as a carbon neutral organisation under the Australian Government’s Climate Active program.

Climate Active is Australia’s most rigorous and credible carbon neutral certification, meaning Australian Mines’ carbon neutral status is based on the very best international standards.

This certification underpins Australian Mines’ position as a sustainable business with leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The company’s primary focus is sustainably developing its Sconi cobalt-nickel-scandium project in North Queensland into a globally significant and ethical source of technology metals to meet growth in the electric vehicle and electric storage sectors.

Part of its plan to sustainably develop Sconi is its carbon neutrality plan, which is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by implementing energy saving initiatives along with offsetting any unavoidable emissions.

“Becoming the first Climate Active carbon neutral mineral resources company is consistent with our commitment to leading on ESG and is something we are proud of,” managing director Benjamin Bell said.

“Being certified carbon neutral by Climate Active is part of building a sustainable future for Australian Mines, long term value for our shareholders and a better environment for all our stakeholders.

“Members of the climate active network are responsible for over 22 million tonnes of carbon emissions being offset, which is the equivalent of taking all of Sydney’s cars off the road for two years.”

Australian Mines’ carbon neutral status follows the approval of its membership into the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) and the Queensland Government granting Sconi prescribed project status in recognition of its commitment to the communities in which it operates.