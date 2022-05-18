Australian minerals sector in safe hands

The best of the best in northern Australia’s emergency response rescue teams put their skills to the test recently and demonstrated that the minerals sector is in safe hands.
The winners of the Northern Australia Emergency Response Competition (NAERC) 2022 reflect the industry commitment to emergency response training.
It gives teams the opportunity to test their skills in the field through simulated emergency situations in preparation for real-life emergency events.
Scenarios are designed to be the closest teams will get to the real thing, while putting teams under pressure of being judged by seasoned professional adjudicators and watched by their peers, colleagues, family and the general public.
The winners of the NAERC 2022 Awards are:
Underground Search and Rescue: Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville
Theory: Rio Tinto Gove Operations
BA Skills: South 32 Cannington
Rescue from Height: NWQ Rockstar Ringins
Fire Fighting: Rio Tinto Gove Operations
Hazmat: Rio Tinto Gove Operations
Road Accident Rescue: Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville
First Aid: Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville
Best Casualty: Vicki Simlesa
Best Adjudicator: Natasha Little
Best Team Manager: Mal Pitkin, Rio Tinto Gove Operations
Most Helpful Team: Rio Tinto Gove Operations
Best Individual: Matt Doyle, Rio Tinto Gove Operations
Best Medic: Steven Matthews, Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville
Best Captain: Rachel Dixon, South 32 Cannington
Team Safety: Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville
Best Overall Team: South 32 Cannington