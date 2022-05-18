Australian minerals sector in safe hands

The best of the best in northern Australia’s emergency response rescue teams put their skills to the test recently and demonstrated that the minerals sector is in safe hands.

The winners of the Northern Australia Emergency Response Competition (NAERC) 2022 reflect the industry commitment to emergency response training.

It gives teams the opportunity to test their skills in the field through simulated emergency situations in preparation for real-life emergency events.

Scenarios are designed to be the closest teams will get to the real thing, while putting teams under pressure of being judged by seasoned professional adjudicators and watched by their peers, colleagues, family and the general public.

The winners of the NAERC 2022 Awards are:

Underground Search and Rescue: Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville

Theory: Rio Tinto Gove Operations

BA Skills: South 32 Cannington

Rescue from Height: NWQ Rockstar Ringins

Fire Fighting: Rio Tinto Gove Operations

Hazmat: Rio Tinto Gove Operations

Road Accident Rescue: Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville

First Aid: Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville

Best Casualty: Vicki Simlesa

Best Adjudicator: Natasha Little

Best Team Manager: Mal Pitkin, Rio Tinto Gove Operations

Most Helpful Team: Rio Tinto Gove Operations

Best Individual: Matt Doyle, Rio Tinto Gove Operations

Best Medic: Steven Matthews, Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville

Best Captain: Rachel Dixon, South 32 Cannington

Team Safety: Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville

Best Overall Team: South 32 Cannington