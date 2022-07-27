Australian hand in finding world’s largest pink diamond in Angola

Miners at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola, which has an Australian site operator, have unearthed a pure pink diamond that is believed to be the largest found in 300 years.

The find was announced by the Australian site operator, with Angola’s mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo commenting that the find showcases Angola as an important plater on the world stage.

The diamond, dubbed the Lulo Rose, is 170 carats and, according to the Lucapa Diamond Company, is among the largest pink diamonds ever found.

The Lulo mine has a history of producing large gems, with two of the largest diamonds ever found in Angola originating for the site. Angola is currently one of the world’s top 10 producers of diamonds.

The find comes less than a year after Rio Tinto closed the doors of its iconic Argyle pink diamond mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The Argyle mine experienced its production peak in 1994 when 42 million carats were produced, and while open supplied around 90 per cent of the world’s pink diamonds.

The fact Australian diamonds are of a very high quality and are ethically sourced makes these gems highly sought after by global investors.

It’s been a profitable year for diamond fines. April 2022 saw the world’s largest blue diamond, the 15.1 carat De Beers Cullinan Blue, sell for $80 million.

The Lulo Rose will be cut and polished to realise its true value, and while this could see the stone lose 50 per cent of its weight, it is still expected to fetch a good price.

The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam.

The Lulo Rose is the fifth-largest diamond found at the mine, with as many as 27 clear diamonds of 100 carats or more having been found previously.