Terrain Tamer diversifies geographical reach

Terrain Tamer diversifies geographical reachAustralian 4WD parts brand Terrain Tamer has opened a large-scale branch in the Cape Town suburb of Bellville to service the wider African community.

Still owned and operated by Frank Hutchinson, who started the company in Melbourne in 1969, Terrain Tamer’s origin was found in supplying 4WD parts to tour operators who took tourists through rough, uncharted terrain in the Australian outback, to destinations such as Uluru.

The company now boasts a product range of over 40,000 unique part numbers, essentially formed by parts that will keep a 4WD running – right through the gearbox, transfer case, CV (constant-velocity) joints, filters, suspension, bearing kits, brake, clutch and thousands of other parts.

Each one goes through rigorous research, development and testing to ensure it is at least equal in quality and strength to its original equipment equivalent before it can bear the Terrain Tamer stamp, often far exceeding the required standard.

This proven reliability means that Terrain Tamer parts are now used in mining, military, farming and emergency service applications, as well as by recreational 4W drivers in over 80 countries around the world.

Operating for over 50 years, Terrain Tamer now has branches in every state of Australia, as well as New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and France.

The South African warehouse becomes the seventh international warehouse for the company, and will be managed by Marinus Potgieter, an experienced 4×4 business owner who has previously acted as a dedicated stockist into the area for Terrain Tamer for the past five years.

South Africa boasts a rich 4WD industry, including the countries many different mines, which opens up a range of new opportunities for the brand in the region. The new warehouse will service the South Eastern African countries, while the north-western African region will continue to be serviced by the company’s French warehouse.

For more information, visit terraintamer.com or contact general manager Brent Hutchinson on bhutchinson@donkyatt.com.au