Austmine to manage mine truck electrification technology

Austmine has been appointed as consortium manager to the new BluVeinXL project, providing its members with a central and independent management body.

With more than 35 years combined research and development experience, BluVein was formed by Sweden’s electrified highway specialist EVIAS and Australian mining machinery, robotics, and power systems developer Olitek.

In March 2022, the company’s new product line BluVeinXL was selected by the Charge On Innovation Challenge patrons as one of four winning dynamic fast-charging technologies.

As the industry association for the Australian METS sector, Austmine will support BluVein in engaging with leading global mining companies to join as funding members and assist in accelerating the next generation dynamic fast charging technology to a pilot demonstration.

Austmine international business director Robert Trzebski said being directly involved with the consortium provides a unique opportunity to bring together world-class innovators in advancing electrification of mining haul trucks.

“Following on from last year’s Charge On Innovation Challenge, it is very gratifying to see global collaboration continuing at an industry scale,” he said.

BluVeinXL will be capable of dynamically powering heavy-duty mining fleets with up to 250 tonne payloads, with the option to scale up even further to ultra-class fleets. This power transfer capacity is enabled by BluVein’s patented, highly efficient and safety rated slotted rail design.

BluVein commenced conversations with leading global mining companies and fleet OEMs to form the BluVeinXL Consortium, focused on delivering technology to a TRL6 readiness level for commercial deployment.

BluVein chief executive James Oliver said all miners saw the need for an industry-standardised, OEM-agnostic, safe, dynamic charging infrastructure to suit mixed OEM open-pit fleets.

“Feedback found BluVeinXL was the preferred solution over traditional overhead exposed wire catenary systems offered by other OEMs due to its safety, flexibility and standardisation,” he said.