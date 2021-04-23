Austmine reveals 2021 awards finalists

Austmine has announced the finalists of its namesake 2021 awards, with companies such as BHP and Anglo American making the list.

The biennial awards celebrate the achievements of industry leaders and recognise excellence in mining and mining equipment, technology and services (METS) innovation and export.

The Austmine 2021 Awards include four categories: the Ausmine METS Innovation Award, Austmine Miners Innovation Award, Craig Senger Excellence in Export Award and Champion of Innovation Award.

Austmine revealed that it received the strongest set of candidates this year, with the submissions extending to the depth and breadth of mining innovation.

This year’s finalists and winners will be celebrated at the Austmine industry leaders’ dinner and awards in Perth on May 26 as part of the Austmine 2021 Conference and Exhibition (May 25-27).

Sponsors include BHP, OZ Minerals, Rio Tinto, Roy Hill, Rockwell Automation and Vocus.

The full list of finalists is outlined below.

Austmine METS Innovation Award

Austmine prides itself on promoting innovation in METS and mining, and this award is given in recognition of a new innovative product, process or strategy that has been developed that truly stands out from the crowd in terms of wider implications for mining operations or the industry as a whole.

3ME

Chrysos Corporation

Emesent

PETRA Data Science

Austmine Miners Innovation Award

Sponsored by Komatsu

This award first launched in 2015 to acknowledge innovation being implemented, introduced or driven by mining companies.

BHP – Dash maintainer tools

BHP – Technology remote operations centre’s human machine interface

Anglo American – Digitisation of work orders

Craig Senger Excellence in Export Award

Sponsored by Austrade

Celebrating excellence in export of METS, the Craig Senger Excellence in Export Award recognises those companies who excel in exporting and have an ethos of courage and determination.

Safescape (Bortana)

Gekko Systems

Metallurgical Systems

Applied Mining Technologies

Champion of Innovation Award

The Austmine Champion of Innovation award recognises an individual’s contribution to innovation in the mining industry and METS sector across the course of their career.