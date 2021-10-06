Austmine provides solutions to weather economic instability

Austmine is conducting a webinar exploring the importance of optimising contract and risk management when a company experiences economic adversity.

As commodity prices continue to fluctuate, personified by restless iron ore stocks as mining supply chains continue to be disrupted by COVID-19, it’s never been more critical to optimise administrative efficiencies.

All aspects of a mining operation, whether it’s the miners, contractors or technology providers, experience the pain of tough times. Therefore, it is imperative to get on top of it and digitisation can be the key to unlock supply chain improvements and risk reduction.

Featuring VendorPanel sales director Dan Hillier, the 45-minute webinar will unpack how tighter management of sourcing, contracts and risk can give companies a path to a competitive advantage, especially in leaner times.

VendorPanel specialises in selling bespoke solutions to government, enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Australia and New Zealand, with a specialised category focus on mining organisations.

VendorPanel’s procurement and contract management solutions have been implemented by organisations like Newcrest, Western Australia Department of Mines and Petroleum, Drillwest and API Management as the companies strive to keep on top of their books.

Hillier will explore some of these examples in a session that will be of interest to everyone looking to better manage risk, contracts, business operations and margin.

Hillier has over five years’ experience in selling business-to-business SaaS solutions in Australia and New Zealand, building a reputation with his extensive product knowledge and expertise, ensuring his clients always get the solution that best fits their specific requirements.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday October 26 from 12:30pm AEDT, with registrations free for both members and non-members of Austmine.

