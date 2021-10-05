Austin transforms facilities as client base expands

Austin Engineering has invested $6.5 million into advancements at its Perth and Indonesia operations as the company commences its first contract with NRW Holdings.

Austin will introduce enhanced manufacturing processes at its Kewdale and Batam facilities, increasing automation and the use of custom jigs, fixtures and workstations.

The company will also employ a new standardised manufacturing approach to building its products across the sites.

Kewdale will be upgraded first, enabling Austin to ramp up the supply of its dump truck bodies as well as other loading and hauling products.

Austin first announced its inaugural venture with NRW in September.

As part of the $7 million contract, Austin will manufacture 16 ULTIMA truck bodies and two 6060 Face Shovel buckets for NRW’s Civil and Mining division.

The two companies marked their new relationship with a steel plate cutting ceremony at Kewdale for the first of the ULTIMA truck bodies.

“We are extremely pleased to sign this contract with NRW, one of Australia’s leading mining contractors,” Austin chief executive officer and managing director David Singleton said.

“We will deliver the 16 truck bodies in the coming months and look forward to our partnership with NRW going from strength to strength.

Singleton also noted the importance of Austin’s manufacturing upgrades.

“The contract adds to a solid order book for Austin. Our recent strategic review demonstrated the opportunity to upgrade our manufacturing facilities to increase production efficiency while enhancing product quality and operator safety,” he said.

The contract comes after Austin announced $30 million of contract wins in August, which included a $4.5 million underground mine products contract with PT Freeport Indonesia’s operations at its Grasberg gold and copper mine.

Austin will supply five underground mine chute structures to the Tembagapura, Papua operation.

Austin Engineering has also begun a strategic support alliance with Mader Group for the inspection, maintenance and repair of its heavy mobile equipment in Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.