AusIMM’s International Uranium Digital Conference 2021

AusIMM continues to deliver unparalleled opportunities in the sector with world class online conferences providing industry-led keynotes, technical programs, on-demand presentations, and interactive discussion groups.

2021 has already been an incredible year for AusIMM conferences and events, with the International Women’s Day Event Series, Underground Operators, Life of Mine and Mill Operators. Now, AusIMM are putting the spotlight back on the uranium industry with the International Uranium Digital Conference 2021.

In 2020, AusIMM hosted their first ever online International Uranium Digital Conference with the largest attendance in over five years, with participants from over 12 countries.

This year AusIMM are expecting to top those numbers and provide access to an even greater level of online opportunities to industry professionals in the global mining community.

Global uranium experts will join the virtual hub from 3-5 and 10-11 August, giving delegates the chance to collaborate with the world’s most knowledgeable uranium and nuclear industry leaders.

Presentations will explore the growing global demand for more new uranium production and the opportunities to re-commence standby projects and explore new projects, along with understanding the current and future challenges of the industry.

AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin said that AusIMM has a proud history of providing professional development to the global mining workforce.

“We take our commitment to high quality, accessible conferences for the industry seriously,” Durkin said.

“Our Uranium Conference will showcase the best of the uranium community’s expertise and contribution to the mining sector, engaging a global audience to collaborate on what continues to be a resource of significant interest internationally.”

The International Uranium Digital Conference will be delivered online, with easy accessibility for professionals working from home, in an office or on site, anywhere in the world.

The conference program is already jam packed focusing on operations and new projects, global exploration, nuclear growth and energy, the uranium market and economics, and investment.

Global uranium experts joining the conference include Jacopo Buongiorno, TEPCO professor of nuclear science and engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Mark Maley, senior hydrometallurgist, ANSTO Minerals; Patrick Plummer, mining geologist, Tradetech; Daniel Poneman, president and chief executive officer, Centrus Energy Corp; and Lenka Kollar, co-founder, Helixos. More presenters are yet to be confirmed.

AusIMM looks forward to showcasing the latest in uranium with the global mining community at this world class digital event.

To find out more about the International Uranium Digital Conference 2021 and to register visit: https://www.ausimm.com/uranium/