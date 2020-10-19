AusIMM to kick off Preconcentration Digital Conference 2020

With less than a month to go, the countdown begins for AusIMM’s first ever Preconcentration Digital Conference.

AusIMM is thrilled to be offering its global community an extensive conference program with over 40 on-demand technical presentations and four live seasons from 12 influential keynote speakers including Takashi Onda, president of Minera San Cristobal at Sumitomo Corporation, Tony O’Neill, group director – technical & sustainability, Anglo American, Vanessa Lickfold, strategic planning, minerals Australia, BHP and Graeme Stanway, founding partner of Virtual Consulting International (VCI).

Each industry expert will share their insights on the latest in orebody characterisation, game changing preconcentration technologies and how these approaches can increase mining value and productivity.

Along with presentations and keynotes, the digital conference will feature industry questions and answers (Q&As), expert panel discussions, virtual sponsor booths and the opportunity to join live video chats to collaborate with other attendees on key discussion topics.

While the conference will be held online, session four will be hosted in Perth for the West Australian delegates.

Join AusIMM at Pan Pacific Perth to hear Graeme Stanway, founding partner of Virtual Consulting International (VCI), while enjoying a two-course lunch. Find out more.

Don’t miss this flagship event and tune in from anywhere in the world.

To learn more about Precon 2020 or to register, visit: www.precon.ausimm.com