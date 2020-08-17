AusIMM takes lead position on social responsibility

The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) has released a world-first Social Responsibility Statement and Framework for resources professionals, highlighting its commitment to global best practice.

The statement, the first published by a professional association in the resources sector, leads the way for AusIMM’s 13,000 global members by providing clear expectations of behaviour when working with communities and societies in the course of their professional duties.

AusIMM’s overarching framework also provides a pathway for professionals working in social performance roles to become accredited in social performance through the organisation’s chartered professional program.

With social responsibility of mining companies and professionals under closer scrutiny than ever before, AusIMM president Janine Herzig said the new statement and framework built on the institute’s 127-year legacy of integrity and provide assurance that its members worked to the highest standards.

“Upholding these standards is fundamental to AusIMM’s role and purpose. Our communities trust us to work with their wellbeing at front of mind, and our Social Responsibility Statement guarantees that AusIMM members understand how the work they undertake can impact the social and biophysical environments they work in,” Herzig said.

“Our leading chartered professional accreditation pathway for environmental and social performance professionals also provides opportunities for people working in areas such as environmental monitoring, mine closure, land rehabilitation and more.

“Our chartered professionals are highly regarded in the sector for their expertise and commitment to high standards of conduct.”

AusIMM’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) committee chair Bruce Harvey, a 40-year veteran in applied social science, community agreements and mineral exploration, outlined the importance of the framework, which has been developed by experienced industry professionals.

“There is currently no recognition of social performance practitioners globally, which is why establishing a social performance chartered professional discipline is so important for AusIMM members. The expressions of interest received to date have been overwhelmingly supportive,” Harvey said.