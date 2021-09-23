AusIMM scholarships help develop future leaders

Australian students with a passion for the mining sector are urged to apply for the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy’s (AusIMM) 2022 Education Endowment Fund (EEF) scholarships.

The scholarships provide undergraduate and postgraduate students in mining-related degrees with professional development opportunities, significant funding, mentoring, networking and hands-on experience.

The program plays a leading role in supporting the next generation of mining professionals, and is instrumental in identifying future industry leaders.

Previous recipients have gone on to have successful careers in their chosen discipline within the mining sector.

Undergraduate scholarships packages are valued at approximately $20,000 each, with each recipient receiving significant financial support of up to $11,000 annually for the duration of their studies.

They will also receive career-building mentoring with an industry professional valued at $5000, an opportunity to participate in a one-week intensive field trip valued at $4000 to a mineral-rich region of Australia, as well as support to develop career enhancing personal and professional skills.

The recipient of the Sir Frank Espie/Rio Tinto Leadership Award receives a stipend of $15,000 per annum.

This year’s EEF scholarship and Sir Frank Espie/Rio Tinto Leadership Award recipient Robert Colbourne said the program had helped affirm his passion for building a career in resources.

“I have always greatly enjoyed working with others in teams and having the opportunity to lead,” he said.

“I grew up seeing the opportunities that the industry can create through my parents moving all over Australia and the world for work, and the great challenges and rewards that it has to offer.”

AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin said the organisation was proud to play a leading role in developing future sector leaders.

“As the peak body representing resources professionals, AusIMM are committed to ensuring that our future workforce has the support to progress their careers in meaningful ways within the industry,” Durkin said.

“Programs such as the AusIMM EEF scholarship and the Sir Frank Espie/Rio Tinto Leadership Award provide a tangible avenue to develop our sectors next generation of leaders.”

Australian students studying an undergraduate or post graduate degree relevant to the minerals industry can apply by 5pm Friday 1 October.

To find out more visit: www.ausimm.com/career-hub/scholarships-and-prizes/education-endowment-fund/