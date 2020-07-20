AusIMM, CRC ORE launch digital conference

AusIMM, the peak body and trusted voice for people working in the resources sector, and CRC ORE, leading experts in optimising resource extraction have announced a world-class digital event, the Preconcentration Digital Conference 2020.

The early rejection of non-valuable material prior to processing, known as preconcentration, has a long history in improving the value of mining operations.

With a focus on preconcentration technologies for future mining, the new conference will provide delegates with access to the latest research and developments across all aspects of preconcentration, covering the “mine to mill” system.

Delegates will engage with forward-thinking leaders in orebody characterisation, selective mining, ore sorting, screening, coarse waste rejection, and the simulation and evaluation of novel mine and mill configurations.

The digital conference will include a suite of live and on-demand presentations, industry questions and answers (Q&As), expert panel discussions, virtual sponsor booths and a brand new initiative for AusIMM’s digital conference: exclusive access to join live video chats on key discussion topics.

AusIMM chief executive Stephen Durkin looks forward to the initiative in partnership with CRC ORE.

“I am so pleased AusIMM and CRC ORE are collaborating to deliver this brand-new digital conference,” Durkin said.

“More and more, professionals around the globe are applying preconcentration technologies and processes in their practice. This conference will help upskill practitioners in a fast-developing field.”

The conference is looking to share learnings from real case studies of the application of preconcentration along with the business benefits from these applications.

CRC ORE chief executive Ben Adair is pleased to be working with AusIMM, stating, “This event will build on the work we have been doing with our participants globally.

“The benefits that smarter preconcentration provides to miners, the economy and the environment are huge.

“This conference will help bring people and ideas together from around the globe for the benefit of all.”

Conference chair Gavin Yeates noted this new conference would be one of a kind.

“The conference will showcase how groundbreaking research is being taken rapidly from a concept into a commercial outcome applied at scale in mines,” Yeates said.

“The conference offers the opportunity to connect with researchers, METS companies and miners who have been collaborating to apply these new technologies.”

To register or find out more visit: precon.ausimm.com