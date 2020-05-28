AusIMM, Cahoot upskill sector with Mining 4.0 Academy

The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) has teamed up with Cahoot Learning to launch the Mining 4.0 Academy, which comprises practical courses to uplift skills and capabilities.

Some of the available courses include Adaptive Leadership, Resilience at Work, Get Cybersmart and Data Exploration and Story Telling.

These courses are focussed on certifying industry professionals with digital skills, human capabilities and contemporary working methods, giving them practical insight and necessary knowledge to work in a rapidly changing industry.

Developed in collaboration with the resources industry, Mining 4.0 Academy identified the key workforce capabilities and skills required within organisations.

Based on this, the Academy developed a suite of three-week courses to address gaps within resources industry organisations and help participants discover how to respond to, gain skills and lead under challenging new circumstances and help their organisations adjust to the digital age.

AusIMM chief executive Stephen Durkin said the organisation was committed to providing people in the industry with professional development specific to the needs of the sector.

“AusIMM remains committed to providing resources professionals with opportunities to continue to meet the changing skills gap,” Durkin said. “The latest short course series will no doubt encourage and support contemporary ways of working.

“AusIMM is proud to collaborate with Cahoot Learning to deliver this capability. Cahoot’s unique and effective model of relationship-based learning has been honed through working closely with world leading learning institutions.”

Cahoot Learning co-founder Anthony Morris also expressed his support for the new venture, continuing on the organisation’s successful ongoing relationship with AusIMM.

“Impactful, lifelong learning is an economic imperative for individuals, organisations and entire economies,” Morris said.

“In this new normal, developing close strategic relationships to deliver strong outcomes for stakeholders is imperative.”

The Mining Academy 4.0 courses will begin in July, with enrolment for the courses now open at www.ausimm.com/Courses/.