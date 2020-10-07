Aurizon recommends policy changes to rail freight services

Aurizon has pushed Australia’s federal and state governments to consider policy changes to increase the environmental and economical benefits of rail freight over road freight.

The rail freight transport company operates the only electrified heavy-haul rail network in Australia, suggesting that ‘clear and effective’ government policies are required to provide the medium and longer term benefits of electric traction.

Government policies aimed at lowering electricity costs and improving the reliability of power have been welcomed by Aurizon, however the company is pushing the government to map out a long-term emissions reduction policy.

Aurizon stated that the lack of a long-term emissions reduction policy will impact the investment decisions of the private sector.

“Transport infrastructure and rail supply chain assets are underpinned by investments with timeframes of up to 30 years,” Aurizon stated.

“The absence of clear, long-term emissions reduction policy settings adds to the uncertainty and difficulty for the private sector when making investment decisions.”

Aurizon has also pushed for policies to acknowledge the benefits of electric traction.

The benefits of rail freight over road freight include its ability to produce 16 times less carbon than rail freight per tonne kilometre, and that it’s a safer and more productive method of transportation.

According to Aurizon, the transition from road to rail has been stalled by the different policy and regulatory approaches for infrastructure and operations that both transport methods require.