August focus for Coolgardie Project refurbishment

Plans to revive Focus Minerals’ Coolgardie Gold Project in Western Australia could get under way in July or August, by which time the miner expects to award a refurbishment contract for its Three Mile Hill plant, which will have a historical name plate capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum.

The scope of works for the mill refurbishment has been prepared for final engineering and cost estimation.

The company is now engaging with contractors leading to early contractor involvement (ECI) prior to the development of a design and construct (EPC) refurbishment contract.

The plant upgrade may take up to 12 months to complete, subject

to the availability of materials and a suitably qualified construction workforce.

The resumption plan targets recommencing mining and stockpiling at Coolgardie in early CY2023 but Focus acknowledges that this timeframe may change depending on the mill refurbishment schedule and other relevant factors.

Focus Minerals executive chairman Wanghong Yang said the prevailing demand/supply conditions in the WA mining industry present a significant risk to the schedule for returning Focus to production.

“Focus is making significant progress to prepare the Coolgardie Gold Project for a resumption of mining activities. We remain diligent and disciplined in refining elements of the production scenario at Coolgardie to deliver a sustainably profitable gold mining operation in a timeframe achievable in the current mining industry environment.”