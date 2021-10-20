Atlas Iron chasing Sanjiv Ridge expansion

Atlas Iron is aiming to extend its capability at the Sanjiv Ridge iron ore project in Western Australia, with a proposal to develop a satellite mine currently before the WA Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

According to the EPA proposal, the expansion represents stage 2 of the Sanjiv Ridge project and would involve the above-water-table mining of approximately 10 million tonnes of iron ore.

Atlas would clear up to 125 hectares of vegetation at the 246-hectare site located approximately 241 kilometres south-east of Port Hedland.

The satellite mine would be located three kilometres west of the current iron ore mine site and comprise three new pits to facilitate the added iron ore production.

A four-kilometre haul road would connect stage 2 with the current Sanjiv Ridge operation, while the proposal also consists of four waste rock dumps.

The proposal indicates that no additional groundwater abstraction would be required, with water for activities such as dust suppression to be supplied from existing infrastructure.

The EPA will conduct a detailed assessment to determine the proposal’s direct and indirect impacts, and how any environmental concerns could be managed.

Atlas hauled its first shipment of iron ore from the Sanjiv Ridge operation in February, commencing the new venture for the Hancock Prospecting subsidiary.

In August, Atlas awarded a joint venture mining contract to East West Pilbara (EWP) and Ozland at its Miralga Creek iron ore mine in Western Australia.

The contract entails load and haul, and drill and blast services at Miralga Creek which is due to haul first ore in the first half of 2022.

EWP is an Indigenous businesses connected with Atlas through its Traditional Owner group Nyamal, while Ozland is a private local drilling and blasting services businesses.

Miralga Creek is an extension of the Abydos mine and is expected to produce more than eight million tonnes of ore at 57.12 per cent across a four-to-five-year mine life.