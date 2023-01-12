Atlas Copco: Building the new Mumbai-Pune Expressway

As the ideal partner to help withstand these extreme conditions, RVR Projects chose the highly efficient, low cost and ultra-quiet electric E-Air compressors.

The E-Airs do not produce emissions, which makes them an ideal fit for the inside operations. The compressors are working 24/7 to keep the project running continuously; maintaining a consistent supply of clean air to help improve the air quality and reducing the noise for those working inside the tunnels.

The construction company decided to choose the electric E-Air due to it being fitted with Atlas Copco’s in-house developed electric motor and power electronics, which have both been expertly refined and proven suitable for the toughest of applications and environments. The unit’s motor is oil cooled and therefore able to withstand high humidity and dusty environments, and its power electronics are liquid cooled, offering unparalleled reliability.