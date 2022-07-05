Atlas Iron, Pembroke contract wins for NRW

Following on from fresh deals with Lynas Rare Earths and Rio Tinto, NRW and its subsidiaries have announced more contract wins, this time from Atlas Iron and Pembroke Resources.

The company has executed contract extension from Atlas for the mining and crushing services works at the Mt Webber iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Mt Webber has two mining areas in Fender and Dalton, which produce a high-grade lump and fines product that is used in the Atlas Iron supply chain.

The works to be continued include load and haul drill and blast, and ROM re-handling, crushing and screening.

The drill and blast and crushing components are to be undertaken by NRW subsidiaries Action Drill and Blast, and Primero, which has designed, constructed and will operate a new PGX-1000 crushing plant to allow crushing and screening of up to 1000 tonnes per hour.

The anticipated value of the contract extension is about $60 million over a duration commencing July 2022, and expected to be completed by the end of 2024 with a project workforce averaging about 80 personnel.

Meanwhile, another subsidiary, Golding Contractors, has secured the rail civil construction contract for the Pembroke Olive Downs Coking Coal project in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

The civil works to be undertaken include a new 19km rail loop for the new steelmaking coal project, including all earthworks, drainage culverts and construction of two new rail bridges.

The scope of works also includes importing capping material up to underside of ballast.

The contract is valued at about $52 million and is expected to have a duration of 14 months.

In addition, Golding has also been awarded about $15 million of bulk earthworks, drainage and roadworks relating to the new CHPP at Olive Downs.