Astec to expand product reach with Aramine

Astec Industries has awarded mining solutions specialist Aramine with a contract for the former’s product distribution in Africa.

The partnership was inked in early June, with Aramine becoming a certified dealer of Astec Material Solutions products in the West African countries of Mauritania, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Niger, as well as the Maghreb (Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco).

Aramine key regional & product manager and head of distribution partnerships Jaime Martel said the new deal represented an extension of the company’s long distribution history with Astec.

“The confidence of Astec Industries, Inc. is a recognition of our longstanding partnership which has so far only been with the BTI (breaker technology) range of rock breaker and boom systems,” he said.

“The extension of the offer to all products of the material solutions group (previously known as the aggregate and mining division) will enable us to respond more broadly to the needs of our customers on the African continent.”

Aramine aims to increase Astec’s presence in West Africa and the Maghreb markets off the back of its extensive list of subsidiaries and partners in Africa.

“With the expansion of the Astec portfolio distributed by Aramine, this is an important evolution in our commercial relations, as we collaborate in very active and demanding markets in West Africa and the Maghreb. With this partnership, we are developing a new customer proximity offer, combining expertise, services and quality products. “ Astec Africa Middle East director – material solutions Vinesh Surajlall said.

Astec provides equipment for crushing, screening and aggregate processing to the global market.

Aramine, which is based in over 80 countries, provides mining and underground solutions, with its African subsidiary distributing Astec’s and other products in the mining industry.