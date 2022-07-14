Are you up for the challenge?

Ray Chan
Caterpillar is looking to find the best equipment operator in the world.

Would-be applicants who think they have what it takes are being asked to sign up for a local Operator Challenge event in 2022 and show off their agility, speed and accuracy in a series of skills-based tests.

Local winners move on to the regional finals, and from there to the Global Operator Challenge finals at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, where Caterpillar will crown one operator world champion.

More than 10,000 operators from 30 countries competed in the first-ever Global Operator Challenge in 2019-2020 — with Canadian Jaus Neigum taking home the “best in the world” title.

Each local Operator Challenge includes a unique combination of events, which include:

The Big Dig
Dig a trench to grade using 2D technology

The Dig N’ Swing
Move material to target weight or pass count

The Load and Go
Load, dump & return to hit payload/pass count

Precision Tracktor
Manouevre a dozer through a pre-set course

Motor Greater
Master blade actuation and material control

Backhoe Or Bust
Move and place objects to achieve set targets

Mini-Masters
“Play” the course and put the ball in the hole

Stay On Track
Balance and material control skills

Participating dealers in Australia are CavPower, Hastings Deering, Westrac NSW, Westrac WA and William Adams.

