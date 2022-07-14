Are you up for the challenge?

Caterpillar is looking to find the best equipment operator in the world.
Would-be applicants who think they have what it takes are being asked to sign up for a local Operator Challenge event in 2022 and show off their agility, speed and accuracy in a series of skills-based tests.
Local winners move on to the regional finals, and from there to the Global Operator Challenge finals at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, where Caterpillar will crown one operator world champion.
More than 10,000 operators from 30 countries competed in the first-ever Global Operator Challenge in 2019-2020 — with Canadian Jaus Neigum taking home the “best in the world” title.
Each local Operator Challenge includes a unique combination of events, which include:
• The Big Dig
Dig a trench to grade using 2D technology
• The Dig N’ Swing
Move material to target weight or pass count
• The Load and Go
Load, dump & return to hit payload/pass count
• Precision Tracktor
Manouevre a dozer through a pre-set course
• Motor Greater
Master blade actuation and material control
• Backhoe Or Bust
Move and place objects to achieve set targets
• Mini-Masters
“Play” the course and put the ball in the hole
• Stay On Track
Balance and material control skills
Participating dealers in Australia are CavPower, Hastings Deering, Westrac NSW, Westrac WA and William Adams.