Ardea extends greenfields success at Goongarrie

Ardea Resources has uncovered a high grade, shallow gold discovery in the Goongarrie nickel-cobalt deposit in Western Australia.

The 10 metre at 13 grams per tonne of gold discovery, named “Zeus”, is located near its Big Four gold deposit, Ardea’s maiden resource.

A total of eight drill holes were completed, showing that gold mineralisation is open in every direction.

Zeus has no historic workings and is located on a 1000 metre line of gold anomalism.

Ardea managing director Andrew Penkethman said the finding is the second major discovery in recent weeks at the project.

“Ardea’s gold targeting under cover strategy continues to reward with the discovery of primary orogenic gold mineralisation at Zeus,” he said.

“Like the recent Lily Albany discovery, Zeus is located only 70 kilometres northwest of the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. These gold discoveries are very important for the development of the Goongarrie nickel-cobalt project because they offer potential early revenue through fast-tracked mining.

“These early greenfields successes are a credit to the exploration team and provide confidence in the company’s approach to maximise value for shareholders through realisation of the full mineral potential of our tenure.”

The Zeus discovery is located less than 25 kilometres from the nickel-cobalt laterite deposits which define the Goongarrie project.

Follow-up drilling is planned in the coming months.