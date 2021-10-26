Aqura plugs in Pilbara with entertainment contract

Aqura Technologies has won a managed serviced agreement with DXC Technology for entertainment networks across 17,000 rooms at a Tier 1 mining village in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The three-year contract will earn the Veris subsidiary $1.4 million from DXC – a global technology service provider.

This contract brings the number of rooms serviced by Aqura under its content access networks managed services model to about 31,000.

Aqura chief executive officer Travis Young said the company was relishing the opportunity to be responsible for a growing number of services and customers.

“This engagement is a significant recognition of Aqura’s capability and specialist skill-set in the management of the efficient operation of large-scale content access networks in remote areas,” Young said.

“The management of 31,000 accommodation rooms across multiple villages, for a range of end-clients, is a unique position for an Australian business.

“It is a great reflection of our in-house product development teams that have developed the technology that enables the optimisation of an in-room end-user complete content access experience remotely.”

The contract with DXC will involve video entertainment systems, network distribution for Wi-Fi, fibre-optic, DOCSIS (data over cable service interface specification) and free-to-air television.

Young said Aqura was aware of the importance of this service for remote mining workers.

“We firmly believe that village entertainment, content and communications networks are a critical foundation to support FIFO (fly-in, fly-out) worker wellbeing,” Young said.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of being able to relax or communicate with loved ones when working away from home for extended periods.

“Aqura’s complete content access network technology enables ease of choice for employees in remote settings to bring their own content and communication apps, and enjoy a consistently high-quality experience.”