Appin workers strike for improved work agreement

Workers at South32’s Appin mine at the Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (IMC) operations, New South Wales, will stage a partial strike for a week from Wednesday to negotiate higher pay.

The move comes as Australian coal miners are reaping lifts in prices, thanks to a surge in demand from Europe, which is trying to cut its reliance on Russian coal.

Mining & Energy Union South Western District vice-president Bob Timbs said with workers were seeking to have the resurgent conditions reflected in their new enterprise agreement.

“Coal miners at Appin and across the industry have worked through many years of downturn and pressure on the coal companies, accepting wage freezes and minimal advancement on pay and conditions,” he said.

“We support our members’ efforts to secure an improved agreement and we will continue working through issues with South32 including pay increases, shifts and leave until we can secure a deal that addresses members’ concerns.”

Appin workers plan to stop work for five to six hours across all shifts at the metallurgical coal mine starting Wednesday night till August 31.

A South32 spokesperson said said the IMC was currently engaged in enterprise bargaining with employees and their representatives in relation to the agreement.

South32 has offered eligible members of the workforce a salary increase of 5 per cent in the first year, 4 per cent in the second year and 3 per cent in the following two years with the increases in years 2, 3 and 4 to rise up to 5 per cent should CPI ultimately exceed these levels. In addition, it has offered a sign-on payment, payable in year one, that would further increase total remuneration.

“It is disappointing that some of our people have chosen this course of action, especially given we have made a strong offer,” the spokesperson said.

“We have taken a positive approach throughout the negotiation process, with the aim of reaching a new agreement that helps our operation to remain safe, reliable and sustainable through the commodity price cycle.”

Earlier in the week, South32 announced it would not proceed with plans to develop the Dendrobium coal mine at Illawarra.