Anova expands Warriedar footprint

Anova Metals has been granted an additional exploration tenement, which abuts the southeast part of its recently acquired Warriedar gold project in the highly prospective Murchison region of Western Australia.

The tenement brings the total project land package to 90.5 square kilometres.

Newly appointed Anova managing director Amanda Buckingham said the additional tenement provided the company with the southern extent of the greenstone sequence as mapped, and as interpreted from the geophysical data.

“The historic gold mining activities at Warriedar, as well as the recent high-grade drilling results, support the high prospectivity ranking we have assigned to this area, particularly proximal to north-north-west shear zones,” she said.

Warriedar is close to all key infrastructure needed to conduct exploration and mining activities, including good road access to and around the property.

A fully permitted program of work is in place to allow drilling to commence as soon as practical at Warriedar. Fauna and flora surveys were completed in 2021.

With the completion of the acquisition (expected to occur within two weeks), the company is planning to carry out a drilling program to test the gold mineralisation extension at Reid’s Ridge and other prospects (hosted by BIF and porphyries) identified along the belt.

Dr Buckingham was a non-executive director of Anova from October 2021, before moving into the role of executive director during July 2022.

She founded Fathom Geophysics in 2007, an industry leading geophysical group that has developed world-leading technology for targeting deposits undercover and significantly increasing the chances of mineral discovery.

Anova chairman Eddie Rigg stated said Buckingham had a great combination of enthusiasm, unquestioned technical excellence and strong desire to generate enormous shareholder wealth.

“We have big plans for Anova. She will be integral to those plans,” he said.