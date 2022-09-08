Winners of the 2022 Women in Industry Awards

idoba chief executive officer Sarah Coleman was big winner at last night’s Women in Industry Awards, taking out the Excellence in Mining award.

Fulton Hogan was also a major winner, coming out on top in multiple categories.

Fulton Hogan general manager Sarah Marshall was awarded the Excellence in Construction and Woman of the Year awards, while Joanne Jeffs, Barbara Pitos and Nina McHardy were awarded the Social Leader of the Year award, Safety Advocacy award and Industry Advocacy award, respectively.

The Women in Industry Awards are held each year to recognise the exceptional work and dedication of the women in the industrials sector.

The awards are an invaluable opportunity to recognise not just the nominees and winners, but the hard work and dedication of all women in industries such as mining, road transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail and infrastructure.

Marshall has been leading the Fulton Hogan team as general manager for over three years, while also serving as board director for the Australian Constructors Association. She has spent her career spearheading positive change in the industry by driving sustainability, improving culture, and driving improvements in gender diversity.

The 2022 awards were sponsored by Atlas Copco, Weir Minerals, and Komatsu. Commenting on the awards, Komatsu expressed pride in its sponsorship.

“Komatsu is proud to once again be a sponsor of the Women in Industry Awards to celebrate the successes of the incredible women working in our industry,” the company said.

“All nominees and winners are making their workplaces and communities a better place for future generations which closely aligns to our core values at Komatsu.”

The Excellence in Mining award, sponsored by Weir Minerals, went to idoba chief executive officer Sarah Coleman.

Coleman is a knowledgeable mining and management consulting executive with experience in operations, improvement, innovation, technology, and asset management. She founded leading business improvement company ImpRes in 2010, and now heads idoba as its CEO.

Other winners from the night included:

• Sage Hahn– Business Development Manager of the Year

• Louise Adams– Excellence in Construction

• Rebecca Healy– Excellence in Manufacturing

• Frances Ross– Excellence in Transport

• Danielle Bull– Mentor of the Year

• Helen Tower– Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by Atlas Copco).