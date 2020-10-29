ANL sets up Singapore-Port Hedland shipping route

Shipping company ANL has set up a regular direct connection between Singapore and Port Hedland for containerised and break-bulk/out-of-gauge cargo.

Sailing from Singapore as of October 31, the ANL service, which is called “The Pilbara Connection”, will help reduce the length of the supply chain, reduce road haulage and help shippers and consignees to import and export more easily from remote north west Australia.

As a first step, the service will sail from Singapore ever 20 days and offers an eight day transit to Port Hedland along with landside delivery options including, but not limited to, Dampier and Karratha.

The service can also provide broad connections to over 400 ports via the transshipment hub in Singapore, as part of the CMA CGM Group.

ANL’s general manager, Intra-Oceania, Chris Peck referred to the new route as a “game changer” for the Pilbara region.

“Connecting the world to the Pilbara region direct from Singapore is a game changer for the zone. Shorter supply chains, less trucks on the road, wider sourcing options, export cargo opportunities: it just makes sense,” he said.

ANL is a subsidiary of CMA CGM, a member of Shipping Australia.