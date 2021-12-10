ANL improves shipping services in the Pilbara

ANL has updated its shipping service to the Pilbara region of Western Australia, operating three loops from Singapore to Darwin, Port Hedland and Dampier.

Successfully servicing the Pilbara region since October 2020, ANL has expanded the existing PAX service by adding an additional call to Dampier in February 2021, effectively offering shortened supply chains, direct access to and from Port Hedland and Dampier, reduced road haulage and the opportunity to source product more cost effectively from other parts of Australia via Singapore.

Moving forward, PAX will operate on three loops with a 10-day transit from Singapore to Port Hedland, and a nine-day transit from Singapore to Dampier respectively. The updated service will operate as follows:

Loop One: Singapore, Darwin, Port Hedland, Dampier, Dili, Singapore

Loop Two: Singapore, Darwin, Dili, Singapore

Loop Three: Singapore, Dampier, Port Hedland, Dili, Singapore

(all three loops totaling 21 days)

As part of the CMA CGM Group, ANL customers will also gain access to over 400 ports via the transshipment hub in Singapore, providing global access from the Pilbara region.

ANL’s chief executive officer Shane Walden said this service created great opportunity for businesses in the Australasian region.

“ANL is committed to improving and enhancing our service between Asia and the Pilbara region by increasing the frequency and introducing additional ports such as Dampier,” Walden said.

“We see the tremendous potential for the region and the significant benefits in shortening supply chains, lowering costs, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and more.

“ANL is very enthusiastic about the Pilbara and the long-term partnerships with key customers throughout the region.”

For more information, please email pilbara@anl.com.au or contact your local ANL representative.