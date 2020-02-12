Anglo American to test world’s largest hydrogen powered truck

Anglo American has joined forces with Williams Advanced Engineering to assist in the development of a hydrogen powered ultra-class electric mining haul truck.

This is set to be the world’s largest hydrogen powered mine truck, and is a key part of Anglo American’s sustainable mining approach.

The vehicle, which is called fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) haul truck, will be powered by a hydrogen fuel cell module paired with a Williams scalable high-power modular lithium-ion battery system.

This arrangement will replace the existing vehicle’s diesel engine, delivering in excess of 1000 kilowatt-hour of energy storage.

The battery system will be capable of recovering energy through regenerative braking as the haul truck travels downhill.

Williams supplied battery to the FIA Formula E global motorsport series for the first four seasons, and will be the sole battery supplier to the FIA Extreme E racing program starting 2021.

“With their extensive industry experience, we believe Williams can help us to deliver this ground-breaking project, which is part of our plan to create a smart energy mix that moves us closer towards our carbon and energy targets for 2030 and, ultimately, our vision of operating a carbon-neutral mine,” Anglo American head of technology development Julian Soles said.

Williams managing director Craig Wilson added: “Operating within a harsh environment is something we are familiar with as sole battery supplier for the Extreme E program and we remain committed to supporting long-term sustainability projects.”

Williams plans to design and build the power units in Grove, Oxfordshire, which will be integrated into an existing haul truck.

Testing is scheduled to take place later this year at Anglo American’s Mogalakwena open pit platinum mine in South Africa.

Anglo American has committed to reducing its global greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.