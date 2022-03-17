Anglo American sets sail with successful biofuel test

Anglo American has successfully trialled biofuel in its chartered shipping fleet to reduce carbon emissions by about 10 per cent.

The biofuel blended very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) – widely used in traditional maritime fuel – with 10 per cent second-generation biofuel made from cooking oil.

The resultant blend was compatible with existing vessel engines and required no changes to existing infrastructure.

Anglo American chief executive officer Peter Whitcutt said this was a key milestone to achieving its previously announced goals in decarbonisation.

“Connecting our customers with the metals and minerals they need in a way that is safe, efficient and sustainable is a key priority for us,” he said.

“Last year, we outlined our ambition for carbon neutral controlled ocean freight – a natural extension of our commitment to decarbonise our mining operations by 2040.

“This trial forms part of those efforts and will help us reduce emissions across our value chain.”

Anglo American had previously trialled marine biofuel in June 2021 and used a biodiesel blend by converting waste cooking oil from Singapore’s hospitality industry to reduce emissions by about 5 per cent.

“Our first trial demonstrated our capabilities and commitment to taking action. We have now taken those learnings and applied them to exploring how best to operationalise biofuel in a business-as-usual scenario,” Whitcutt continued.

“The transition from a distillate biofuel blend to one using VLSFO paves the way to establishing biofuel as a credible option in the future.”

The biofuel powered 50 per cent of a round trip from Singapore to South Africa where iron ore was loaded.

The vessel, named Friendship, was co-chartered by Anglo American and Japanese shipping company NYK Line.