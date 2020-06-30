Anglo American responds to safety criticisms

Anglo American has issued a statement addressing leaked documents about the methane levels at the Grosvenor mine in Queensland prior to the accident that injured five people in May.

Operations at the site have continued to remain suspended since the incident, with the company reporting oxidation of coal and rising gas levels in the underground mine in June.

Evidence from The Australian newspaper has revealed the coal mine recorded dangerous methane levels at least 98 times since 2016 up until the methane ignition injured the five workers, with documents showing Queensland’s mines inspectorate never suspended the site despite repeat visits to the site.

“As a global mining company with a vision of zero harm, Anglo American has extensive safety management systems and processes in place across all operations, which draw on international best practice,” an Anglo American spokeswoman said.

“Mine Record Entries (MREs), as published by The Australian newspaper, are reports that [were] issued by the Queensland Mines Inspectorate or union statutory officials (industry safety and health representatives) following mine site inspections. They are published at sites and made available to all coal mine workers. Anglo American comprehensively responds to all MREs, directives and High Potential Incidents (HPIs).”

Anglo American stated it is continuing to improve its operations by deploying technology that improves mine safety, such as automated equipment.

“We will continue to prioritise work in this area, and we expect that emergent technological solutions will form part of our response to the incident,” the spokeswoman said.

The mines inspectorate issued 13 out of 2872 directives and substandard condition or practice notices between 1 July 2018 and 15 June 2020 to Grosvenor mine, Anglo American said.

“Grosvenor Mine accounted for just 13 of these – less than 0.5 per cent. We comply with any directives that are provided following inspections at our mine.

“We are fully cooperating with the Queensland Government’s Board of Inquiry. It would be premature for anyone to preempt this process by speculating about the significance of information or incidents outside this inquiry and other investigations underway.”

“Through our own expert investigation and other inquiries underway, we know we will learn more to help us to improve the management of methane and safety in underground mining.”

Anglo American said it will share results for its own technical investigation of the Grosvenor accident with its workforce along with implementing extra controls to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.