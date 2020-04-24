Anglo American registers mixed production results

Anglo American’s metallurgical coal production guidance remains unchanged at 19 to 21 million tonnes, subject to the coronavirus disruptions that have led to the company to revise its thermal coal export guidance.

Following coronavirus-induced lockdown in South Africa and Colombia, Anglo American revised its 26 million tonne thermal coal guidance to 22 million tonnes.

This, and the company’s metallurgical coal guidance, is subject to the extent of further coronavirus-related interruptions.

At the Moranbah coal mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, production of metallurgical coal increased despite being impacted by a roof collapse in January during a longwall move.

Moranbah contributed 450,800 tonnes during the first quarter of 2020 to Anglo American’s 3.8 million total in Australia, which was a 39 per cent drop from the December 2019 quarter.

The decrease was attributed due to a longwall move at the Grosvenor mine in the Bowen Basin, which production dropped by 47 per cent from its December quarterly figure.

Leading the way for Anglo American’s Australian metallurgical coal was fellow Bowen Basin mine Capcoal with 1.3 million tonnes produced, a 9 per cent improvement from the December quarter.

In the thermal coal export production, Anglo American produced 403,000 tonnes for the quarter in Australia, a 4 per cent increase from the December period.

This made up for the 7 and 15 per cent production drops in South Africa and Colombia respectively.

At the Dawson mine in Queensland, Anglo American’s thermal coal production increased by 18 per cent compared with the December quarter to 263,100 tonnes, with Capcoal producing 114,700 tonnes and Jellinbah with 25,400 for the March quarter.

Anglo American’s production of hard coking coal, however, was down 41 per cent from the December quarter, at three million tonnes.

“Our overwhelming priority is the safety of our people, their families and our host communities,” Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said.

“We have taken extensive measures across our business to help safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, while also protecting the integrity of our assets to enable a swift return to normal levels of operation when appropriate.”