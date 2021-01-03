Anglo American contracts Ventia at Bowen Basin projects

CIMIC Group company Ventia has secured a contract with Anglo American to provide facility and asset management services at the company’s Central Queensland metallurgical coal projects.

The four-year contract will see Ventia deliver services at Anglo American’s Capcoal complex and the Moranbah North, Grosvenor and Dawson mines in the Bowen Basin region.

Ventia plans to provide services associated with the sites’ accommodation villages and company housing, as well as the nearby Middlemount Aerodrome.

The company will employ more than 250 people across areas including town and site maintenance, property management, grounds and gardens, pest control, aerodrome management, security and safety services, industrial cleaning services, village catering and housekeeping.

Ventia group executive of defense and social infrastructure Derek Osborn said the company aimed to support Anglo American’s employees’ safety, health and wellbeing on site through its services.

“We are proud to have been awarded this facility and asset management services contract with Anglo American,” Osborn said.

“We will provide a strong focus on asset lifecycle management and our technology platform will help us achieve this.

“This will be enabled by our ability to harness technology and provide a tailor-made solution to support Anglo American’s facilities and assets.”

The contract comes with an option to extend for an additional year at Anglo American’s discretion.

It is expected to generate a total revenue of about $216 million for Ventia.