Anglo American appoints prominent engineer to senior role

Leading global miner Anglo American has appointed Alison Atkinson to the position of group director – projects and developments, and given her a seat on the company’s group management committee.

Atkinson is currently chief executive officer (CEO) of Atomic Weapons Establishment, a body of the UK Government responsible for developing and maintaining crucial elements of the country’s nuclear deterrent.

She has extensive experience delivering multi-billion-dollar infrastructure and technology projects in support of the UK’s nuclear defence program.

“Alison’s proven experience of leading large technology-based organisations delivering leading edge programs and projects is ideally suited to the phasing and development of our portfolio of major growth operations,” Anglo American chief executive Duncan Wanblad said.

“By integrating our next phase of FutureSmart Mining technologies into those projects and our existing operations, we expect to see further improvements in safety and productivity, with enhanced project economics, while reducing our energy and water intensity.”

For Anglo American, Atkinson’s position is a new one. The company said the role is central to reaching its Sustainable Mining Plan climate targets and ambitions.

Anglo believes it has found a powerful ally in Atkinson, who is not only an industry expert, but shares the company’s vision for cleaner, greener energy, and is also a champion of diversity in her field.

Atkinson was voted sixth most ‘Influential Female Engineer in the UK and Europe’ by the Financial Times and Inclusive Boards in 2019.

“I am delighted to be joining Anglo American and to have the opportunity to shape the execution of a diverse pipeline of projects that offer growth of 25 per cent over the next decade alone, helping to improve the way we all live in balance with the world’s natural resources and society,” she said.

“Given the increasingly recognised role of many metals and minerals in decarbonising much of the global economy, it will be exciting to bring the latest science and engineering solutions together to ensure we can supply those essential materials in a climate-responsible way.”

Atkinson is due to officially take up the position in the second quarter of 2023.