Amended terms for CSA mine purchase

Metals Acquisition Corp. (MAC) has entered into a definitive amendment to the sale and purchase of Glencore’s CSA copper mine in New South Wales.

Under the original terms, Glencore was to receive $US1.05 billion in cash, $US50m equity stake in MAC and a 1.5 per cent net smelter return life of mine royalty upon completion of the transaction.

The changes are:

At least $US775m in cash upon close, with the potential to be scaled up to $US875m depending on final private-investment-in-public-equity (PIPE) demand

A maximum of $US100m in retained equity in the business by Glencore, which has the option to be scaled back subject to MAC raising sufficient equity (with any scale back to be reflected in an uplift to the upfront cash payment scale up, as set out above)

$US75m in a deferred cash payment (bearing interest from completion at the same rate as payable under MAC’s subordinated term loan proposed to be entered into in connection with the transaction), payable upon MAC’s listing on the ASX or alternative equity raise (capped at US$75 million plus accrued interest).

$US150m in cash structured as two contingent payments that are unsecured, fully subordinated and payable if, over the life of the mine, the average daily LME closing price is greater than: $US4.25/lb. for any rolling 18-month period $US4.50/lb. for any rolling 24-month period.



In addition to the consideration amendments summarised above, Glencore will be entitled to appoint one director to the Board of Directors of MAC for each 10 per cent interest it holds in MAC from time to time.

In order to fund the cash portion of the consideration, MAC expects that it will need to raise at least $US125 million in PIPE financing, which is currently expected to consist of common shares issued at $10 per share.

MAC chief executive Mick McMullen said the company had worked closely with Glencore to arrive at a transaction structure that delivered value to both parties, and an increased certainty of completion.

“The acquisition of CSA represents a strong strategic fit for MAC. Our management team’s operational expertise, understanding of regional operations and relationships with local stakeholders uniquely position us to identify and realize the full potential value of the asset,” he said.

“CSA also provides MAC with an ideal cornerstone asset with which to establish a high-quality, mid-tier base metals company.”

MAC was formed as a blank check company for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company is focused on green-economy metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions.